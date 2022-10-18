West Virginia and Baylor gave fans another thrilling clash on Thursday night as the Mountaineers took a 43-40 victory over the Bears.

While WVU took the win behind a team effort, plenty of individuals came up big to seal the victory.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

Key stats: 22 rush, 163 yds, 2 TD

Mathis had his best night as a Mountaineer against Baylor, coming up with a career-high 163 yards on the ground and the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

WR Kaden Prather

Key stats: 8 rec, 109 yds, TD

Another Mountaineer with a career game, Prather led the WVU receiving corps as he set his career-high in receiving yards. He added a key touchdown for the Mountaineers to open the scoring in the second half.

DE Dante Stills

Key stats: 4 TOT (3 solo), TFL, Blocked XP

Stills made what might have been the play of the game when he blocked a Baylor extra point in the fourth quarter, turning what could have been a seven-point deficit into a four-point one. That eventually gave WVU the breathing room it needed to kick a game-winning field goal in the final minute.

He also made WVU history in the fourth quarter, tallying tackle-for-loss No. 47.5 of his career, tying the program record.

Spear Jasir Cox

Key stats: 4 TOT, 0.5 TFL, 2 FR, TD

WVU wanted more takeaways from its defense, and Cox got them. The fifth-year transfer recovered two fumbles against the Bears and took one of them for a touchdown, giving WVU enough of a boost to get its first Big 12 win of the season.

K Casey Legg

Key stats: 4/4 XP, 2/2 FG, GW

Mr. Reliable was just that on Thursday as he stayed perfect on the season. After kicking the game-winning field goal against Baylor, Legg has made 10 straight field goals to open the season. He has also made all 24 extra-point attempts on the season and leads WVU with 54 points.