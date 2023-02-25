MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague will miss an indefinite amount of time with an injury, the team announced Saturday.

Wague, a sophomore, reportedly sustained a right foot injury before WVU’s game against No. 3 Kansas. He has appeared in all 28 games for the Mountaineers and has scored in his four most recent appearances.

The Bronx, New York native averages 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

Wague’s absence shrinks the Mountaineers’ depth in the frontcourt. He has played nine minutes per game in Big 12 play and, according to head coach Bob Huggins, had shown signs of improvement in WVU’s most recent stretch of games.

WVU tips off against No. 3 Kansas at 4 p.m. ET at the Jayhawks’ Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.