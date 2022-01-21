WATCH: Bob Huggins previews clash with No. 18 Texas Tech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduate has made history by becoming the first cadet to receive an appointment to the U.S. Army's Military Service Academy, West Point.

William Farkas, a 17-year-old recent enlistee in the West Virginia Guard and Tunnelton native, will embark on a journey to become an officer in the United States Army beginning this month, when he departs for basic training. He was notified this week of his appointment to West Point, which is one of the most prestigious universities in the county.