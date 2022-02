SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) -- Every once in a while, a journalist's story takes them to extraordinary places where work can seem more like play. For Bradley Wells, that place was Snowshoe Ski Resort which is seeing an amazing season so far. And, of course, what better way to experience that amazing season than by doing a little skiing.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff will set you up with skill-adjusted skis, boards, boots, poles, helmets, and everything you'll need for a day on the slopes. They will even set you up with a few ski lessons with available instructors for those who need a refresher course or are simply going for the first time.

No matter what your skill level is, Snowshoe has everything from beginner slopes to the more advanced like the Cupp Run in the Wilderness area. Marketing Director Shawn Cassell said folks looking to head to the mountain can book lift tickets and equipment rentals online. He noted the resort has imposed limits on the number of lift tickets available each day due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols. Something that has received a lot of positive feedback from patrons since it limits the number of people on the slopes.