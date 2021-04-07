WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dante Stills give spring practice update

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
VEC will again require people on unemployment to apply for two jobs a week
Top Stories
Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has spinal hernias
Top Stories
Fourth stimulus check: What’s the chance of another direct payment?
Governor Justice updates West Virginia on COVID-19, vaccine administration
Jordan king, addressing family feud, says ‘sedition buried’
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 15 deaths, more than 350 new cases
COVID-19
Vaccinate West Virginia: A coronavirus vaccination town hall
Top Stories
Fourth stimulus check: What’s the chance of another direct payment?
Top Stories
Governor Justice updates West Virginia on COVID-19, vaccine administration
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 15 deaths, more than 350 new cases
Sports receiving blame for increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
Fayette County to offer vaccines to students 16 and older
Local school boards remind students to take precautions as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Honoring Black History
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
April 7 marks #SafePlaceSelfie Day
Top Stories
Rain Returns Tomorrow, Dry Today
Video
Quiet and Mild Tonight
Video
Still Quiet Today
Video
Quiet Pattern Continues
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
AP source: Arizona parts ways with Miller amid investigation
Top Stories
The Latest: Brewers set to start allowing tailgating again
Top Stories
After saying ‘I’m Going to Disney World,’ Brady did it again
Girls Basketball Sectional Schedule
Tokyo Olympic torch relay taken off streets of Osaka
LEADING OFF: A’s and Braves winless, Tatis on IL, Paxton out
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
$10K Bucket Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
59News Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dante Stills give spring practice update
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Apr 7, 2021 / 12:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2021 / 12:39 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dante Stills give spring practice update
Video
WVU’s Colin Braley named Region 5 Administrator of the Year
WVU men’s soccer ranks No. 1 in RPI
Video
WVU baseball falls in Backyard Brawl
WVU men’s hoops earns final ranking in AP, coaches polls
Mike Carey recognized in 2021 WBCA Victory Club
WVU’s Carey recognized in 2021 WBCA Victory Club
WVU men’s soccer set for conference tilt with Akron
Video
WVU women’s soccer sits at No. 5 in latest national ranking
Next man up: With Smith gone, WVU still has options in secondary
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Fourth stimulus check: What’s the chance of another direct payment?
Girls Basketball Sectional Schedule
‘Operaton: Spring Cleaning’ nets drugs, 19 arrests in Greenbrier County
Local pharmacist advises against taking medications before and after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Prosecutors say argument over drugs and money leads to murder, trial underway
US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies
Biden stimulus plan would boost incomes for nation’s poorest by 33%, analysis shows
Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans
‘It was only an accident’; woman arrested for allegedly raping pre-teen boy
Deputies release details in a deadly head on collision in Nicholas County
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News