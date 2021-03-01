WATCH: Carey looks ahead to final week of regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer teams’ upcoming spring seasons.

Single-match tickets will go on sale on a game-by-game basis, with tickets available for purchase seven days prior to the match beginning with the men’s game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, March 6, at 12 p.m. Tickets for the men’s home opener against the Huskies are on sale now.