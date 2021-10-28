WATCH: Dyon Dromers hits SCREAMER to help lift WVU over Georgia State

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Meadow Bridge man faces felony charges after vehicle accident
Top Stories
Thursday marks First Responder Appreciation Day
Raleigh County Parks & Recreation Authority holds costume vault event
Raleigh County mother speaks out about fighting at Woodrow Wilson High School
Video
Local fire department hires arson dog
Video
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Gusty winds and heavy rain all likely Thursday night through Friday morning.
Video
Top Stories
Rain and Strong Winds Thursday
Video
Rainy and Gusty Conditions Return by Thursday Night
Video
NOAA Updates Winter 2021-22 Forecast
Gallery
Cool on Wednesday, Rain Returns Thursday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Card Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Spooky Spirit Showcase
Veterans Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP source: Padres hire Oakland’s Bob Melvin as manager
Top Stories
Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
Top Stories
Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low
Game 3 a throwback with batters facing pitchers for 1st time
Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ struggles
Texas A&M women’s coach Blair to retire at season’s end
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Dyon Dromers hits SCREAMER to help lift WVU over Georgia State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 28, 2021 / 08:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2021 / 08:17 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Dyon Dromers hits SCREAMER to help lift WVU over Georgia State
Video
Dromers’s firecracker, Bourlot Jaeggi’s header help WVU edge GSU for 500th program win
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Akron exhibition
Video
VIDEO: Kobe Johnson, Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry give preseason practice update
Video
Exclusive with Campbell Trophy Finalist Sean Mahone coming up this weekend on The The Neal Brown Show
Where WVU women’s basketball ranks in ESPN’s preseason poll
Buckle up! WVU soccer double-header is on the docket in Morgantown
Video
WVU women’s soccer hosts OSU on Senior Night
Video
WVU men’s soccer takes on Georgia State in Thursday matinee
Video
WVU men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Raleigh County mother speaks out about fighting at Woodrow Wilson High School
Video
NOAA Updates Winter 2021-22 Forecast
Gallery
Virginia ABC faces liquor shortage
Mother and son arrested for sexual assault of a juvenile
Young entrepreneur has big plans for new business in Ronceverte
Mercer County Commission holds special meeting for abandoned buildings
Winter 2021/22 Outlook: NOAA Climate Prediction Center update released
Police searching for man wanted in connection to stolen tractor trailer
Exclusive with Campbell Trophy Finalist Sean Mahone coming up this weekend on The The Neal Brown Show
Meadow Bridge man faces felony charges after vehicle accident
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated