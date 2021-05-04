WATCH: Ford-Wheaton changing his mindset on and off the field ahead of 2021 season

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Star Wars fans celebrate ‘May the Fourth Be With You’
Top Stories
Grief counselors on hand at Woodrow Wilson High School after loss of classmate
Top Stories
Local church beefing up security following child abduction
DA: OK to test evidence from 1992 ‘Fatal Attraction’ trial
Biden sets new goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine shot by July 4, launches online portal
Video
US to shift COVID vaccine allocation to states with greatest interest
COVID-19
Vaccinate West Virginia: A coronavirus vaccination town hall
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms nine new deaths, more than 300 new cases
Top Stories
FDA to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for those as young as 12
Top Stories
Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Gov. Justice urges West Virginians to keep up the good work against COVID-19
Wyoming East Lady Warriors win AA state championship
Video
Raleigh County Health Department stops mass vaccination clinics, asks community to use local providers
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Honoring Black History
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Some Strong Storms Still Possible Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today
Video
Severe Weather Threat Increases Tuesday
Video
Severe Weather Possible the Next Two Days
Video
More Storms Tomorrow
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Mets scratch deGrom because of tightness in right side
Top Stories
Kershaw goes 1 inning in shortest start, Cubs top Dodgers
Top Stories
Nationals’ Juan Soto reinstated from IL but won’t start yet
NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance
The Latest: Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans
Jimmie Johnson to make Indy 500 debut – for NBC Sports
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Senior Spotlight
Salute Your Favorite Nurse Photo Contest
Mother’s Day Giveaway
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
59News Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Ford-Wheaton changing his mindset on and off the field ahead of 2021 season
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Anjelica Trinone
Posted:
May 4, 2021 / 03:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 4, 2021 / 03:49 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Ford-Wheaton changing his mindset on and off the field ahead of 2021 season
Video
Gondrezick on defense, branding and breaking the mold: “Basketball is what I do. It doesn’t define who I am.”
Video
Former WVU long snapper Poland receives rookie camp invite
Start time change for Sunday game between WVU baseball and Oklahoma
Kolb named Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by CSCCA
Frogs sweep WVU as losing skid reaches five games
Video
The NFL Draft is over. Here’s where former Mountaineers are heading
Behrndt reportedly receives invite to Steelers rookie camp
Four wins at home lead WVU track and field
Simmons inks UDFA deal with Tampa Bay
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Clay County woman charged with having sex with underage boy in Fayette County
UPDATE: Beckley Police asking for information on fatal shooting
Video
Former W.Va Delegate And West Liberty University Football Player Facing New Charges For Jan. 6 Insurrection
Video
Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires
LATEST: Accused’s boyfriend also charged in 2-year-old’s abduction
Video
Grief counselors on hand at Woodrow Wilson High School after loss of classmate
StormTracker 59
Groundbreaking held for new Stratton Elementary School
How friendly is your state for working moms?
Local church beefing up security following child abduction
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News