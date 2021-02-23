WATCH: Huggins, Culver, Sherman break down win at TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team checks in at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, as well as No. 27 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 30 Poll, the two organizations announced on Tuesday.

Following its season-opening series split at Georgia State from Feb. 19-21, in Atlanta, Georgia, WVU (2-2) slides down nine spots in D1Baseball’s poll, while the NBWA dropped the Mountaineers six spots. Additionally, West Virginia continues to rank No. 22 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was last released on Feb. 4.