WATCH: Huggins on matchup with Bellarmine, recruiting Taz Sherman

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
African American cemetery in Bluefield, VA receives state highway marker
Video
Top Stories
Alderson woman displays lifesize nativity scene
Lewisburg City Hall continues to see upgrades with new seal
Coal Town Christmas returns for 20th year
Local business holds holiday season literacy program
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Another Chilly Monday Night
Video
Top Stories
Clearing out Monday, Still Cool
Video
Some mountain snow tonight with cold air rushing in Monday
Video
Chilly Saturday, some mountain snowflakes Sunday
Video
Another cold day ahead but this time we have sunshine
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Fan Of The Day
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Nominations
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Panthers RB McCaffrey out for the season with ankle injury
Top Stories
Reaction to death of Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer at Masters
Top Stories
AP source: Scherzer and Mets agree to $130M, 3-year contract
Former Alabama track star, Olympian killed in shootout
Women’s AP Top 25 gets shakeup behind No. 1 South Carolina
Duke jumps to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25; Purdue to No. 2
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins on matchup with Bellarmine, recruiting Taz Sherman
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 03:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 03:35 PM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Huggins on matchup with Bellarmine, recruiting Taz Sherman
Video
WATCH: Sherman, Paulicap look ahead to battle with Bellarmine
Video
WVU Volleyball earns first-ever NCAA Tournament bid
Big 12 coaching shakeup: Lincoln Riley named new USC football head coach
Mountaineers in the pros: Two former WVU stars score NFL touchdowns in Week 12
Where Leddie Brown ranks among the best running backs in WVU history
No. 11 WVU men’s soccer to take on No. 3 Georgetown in NCAA Tournament quarterfinal
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on “hard win” over Kansas, team’s bowl eligibility
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas
Video
VIDEO: Daniel Stratford recaps NCAA Tournament thriller with Tulsa
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
African American cemetery in Bluefield, VA receives state highway marker
Video
Passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at Nashville airport
Video
Living Local
Local family looks back at help they received after Thousand Year Flood
Video
StormTracker 59
Mercer Mall to reopen on Thursday with some changes for shoppers
What is the Appalachian League going to look like now? Here is the breakdown
Video
6-year-old girl escapes kidnapping attempt at north Austin store, affidavit says
Video
Mercer County Health Department to hold Vaccine Clinic
Mercer County Health Department responds to vaccine clinic mistake
Video
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated