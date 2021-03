After falling 85-80 to Oklahoma State in the regular season finale, West Virginia is primed for another shot at the Cowboys — this time with a shot at the Big 12 Championship on the line.

The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers and No. 5 Cowboys will meet in Kansas City on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the conference quarterfinals.

Listen as head coach Bob Huggins, Derek Culver, Deuce McBride and Jalen Bridges preview the postseason meeting with the Cowboys.