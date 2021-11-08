WATCH: Huggins previews WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2021 Virginia General Election Results
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Demolition continues on a building in Uptown Beckley
Top Stories
Raleigh County Library holds sneaker drive for Humane Society
Bookmobile to participate in Mac’s Memorial Toy Fund
Sonic fast-food restaurant returns to Beckley
Police: Princeton man accused of sexually abusing girls as young as five-years-old
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Chilly tonight, but warm for Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
More Seasonable For Monday
Video
A warming trend kicks off the new week, a cold blast will end it
Video
Inching closer to 60 degrees this Sunday while staying dry
Video
Frosty start turns into sunshine and a warm-up today
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Veterans Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Biden hails NBA’s Bucks for championship and activism
Top Stories
Wilson cleared to return to football activities for Seattle
Top Stories
Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim’s parents
Athletes Unlimited signs more WNBA players for new league
NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation
US defender Chris Richards making his mark in German league
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins previews WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 8, 2021 / 02:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2021 / 02:35 PM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
WVU women’s soccer misses NCAA Tournament
WVU’s Heredia-Beltran named to Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
WATCH: Pauly Paulicap shares origin of unique name, discusses college basketball journey
Video
WATCH: Jalen Bridges “can’t wait” for new season to begin
Video
WATCH: Huggins previews WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland
Video
Kick time set for WVU football vs. Texas
WVU wrestling finishes second as a team in season opener at Clarion Open
Bowl eligibility still in play for WVU football with three games remaining
McGhin Ties School Record in Win Over No. 4 TCU
The Maj’ reflects on his Mountaineer career — and humbly puts the team first
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Police: Princeton man accused of sexually abusing girls as young as five-years-old
VACCINE LOTTERY: Gov. Justice reveals prizes aimed at education for ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’
Raleigh County man accused of trying solicit minor for sex
Sonic fast-food restaurant returns to Beckley
Funeral Assistance Program reimburses families whose loved one died due to COVID-19
Video
West Ham ends Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run with 3-2 win
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
West Virginia burn laws now in effect
Tazewell County holds annual Veterans Day parade
Video
McDowell County’s grit, camaraderie profiled in nationwide documentary
Video
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated