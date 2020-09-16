WATCH: Izzo-Brown looks ahead to home opener

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

WVU women’s soccer is off to a 1-0 start and is preparing for its home opener against Kansas State. 

The Mountaineers defeated Iowa State 2-0 last week to open the 2020 campaign. Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was pleased to see her team earn a clean sheet in its first outing since the 2019 NCAA Sweet 16. 

In a video conference Wednesday, Izzo-Brown looked ahead to the upcoming match with the Wildcats and touched on a number of other topics, including: 

  • Her highly anticipated return to coaching in competitions 
  • Maddie Murphy’s debut performance in net for the Mountaineers
  • Juggling a deep roster and awarding playing time to deserving players during a shortened season
  • The difference between coaching a back line filled with future pros and a back line comprised of less-experienced players
  • Being “extra careful” while traveling to road games during a pandemic

WVU hosts K-State Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Watch Izzo-Brown’s latest video conference at the top of this page. 

