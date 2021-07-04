Skip to content
WATCH: Jarret Doege’s football past fuels his future as WVU’s QB1
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Anjelica Trinone
Posted:
Jul 4, 2021 / 12:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 4, 2021 / 12:02 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Jarret Doege’s football past fuels his future as WVU’s QB1
Bake’s Takes: WVU Hall of Famer weighs in on Deuce’s decision and what it means for the future of the program
Video
Rothstein reports Sean McNeil is expected to return to WVU
Mountaineer rookies honored by Big 12
Major Harris’s No. 9 jersey to be retired
Video
Fan voting opens for Big 12 Athletes of the Year
Lyons: New NIL policy is a “great opportunity” for student-athletes
Video
TBT Thursdays: Nate Adrian on playing games that matter again in his home state
Video
NIL at a glance: What student-athletes can and can’t do under the NCAA’s interim policy
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated