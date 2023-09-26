MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A new season of college basketball is on the horizon.

WVU interim men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert held a media conference Tuesday morning to set the stage for the upcoming season. He discussed his efforts to retain and add talent during a difficult offseason, his enthusiastic assistant coaches and his desire to do what’s best for the program this season.

Before Eilert stepped in front of the microphone Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference revealed West Virginia’s conference schedule for the 2023-24 season. The new season tips off Nov. 6 against Missouri State, while conference play begins Jan. 6 at Houston.

Practices officially began Monday for WVU hoops.