MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball players Kyah Watson and Jordan Harrison met with media members following No. 24 WVU’s 68-53 win over Cincinnati Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum.

Watson and Harrison discussed their strong nights offensively, their success on defense and the upcoming matchup against No. 10 Texas Saturday afternoon.

