Sam James and Mike O’Laughlin show local kids what it takes to play like a Mountaineer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 300 local kids signed up for the Country Roads Trust youth football camp, a free skills camp that featured current WVU football players as camp coaches.

That group of more than 20 Mountaineers took the job seriously. Sure, most of the student-athletes viewed the camp as a chance to spread their love for the game, but they never stop competing — even if that means competing against local elementary and middle school students.

Gold and Blue Nation put microphones on redshirt senior wide receiver Sam James and redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin during “Mountaineer Ball,” a game that’s essentially a hybrid of football and ultimate frisbee. The result…was something else!

Watch the video at the top of this page.