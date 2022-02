QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) -- The week of February 6, 2022 marks National School Counseling Week, with this year's theme being 'Better Together'.

The job of a school counselor is challenging and can sometimes be thankless. Erin Justice is the West Virginia Elementary School Counselor of the year. She works with students in Crichton and Rainelle Elementary School to help them develop social emotional learning skills.