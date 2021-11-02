WATCH: Neal Brown previews clash with No. 11 Oklahoma State

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
2021 Virginia General Election Results
Video Center
Top Stories
Delegate Mick Bates announces State Senate run
Top Stories
Fugitive arrested after being found hiding in a home in Bluefield
Law enforcement warns against shoplifting as holiday season approaches
Salvation Army hiring for holiday season
Video
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office promotes five deputies
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Chilly and Unsettled Start to Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Cold Rain and Mountain Mixing for Tuesday Morning. Quiet Tonight
Video
October 2021: A look back at last month’s weather
Wintry Weather Returns to West Virginia this Week
Video
Gloomy & damp Halloween night, Cold first week of November starts Monday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Veterans Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The Latest: Braves’ Ehire Adrianza on paternity list
Top Stories
Column: Norman conquest long on promise, short on details
Top Stories
Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland
Late innings = late nights as World Series games lengthen
Butker hits go-ahead FG with 1:07 left as KC beats Giants
Anunoby has career-best 36, Raptors beat Knicks 113-104
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Neal Brown previews clash with No. 11 Oklahoma State
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 02:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 02:02 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Neal Brown previews clash with No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown shares injury update, looks ahead to clash with Oklahoma State
Video
Neal Brown: O’Laughlin out for season, Fortune out for regular season
“Football taught me how to be tough”: New WVU Sports HOFer Noel Devine reflects on life, collegiate career
Video
Doege’s career day vs. Iowa State: Quarterback reflects on performance in upset win
Video
WVU’s Bourlot Jaeggi named MAC Player of the Week
Mountaineers in the NFL: Geno Smith wins, Kevin White returns
Kick time set for Nov. 13 game between WVU, K-State
Big 12 showstopper: Heredia-Beltran’s late goal sends WVU women’s soccer to conference semis
WATCH: Noel Devine WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction speech
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Fugitive arrested after being found hiding in a home in Bluefield
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple arrests for drugs, child neglect
Delegate Mick Bates announces State Senate run
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Coal miner dies in southern WV; sixth fatality of 2021
UPDATE: Former Summers County Volunteer Fire Department Chief pleads guilty to felony sexual assault
10-Day Forecast
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office promotes five deputies
Bill to end requirement for Virginia schools to report all crimes on school property to law enforcement could soon become law
Video
Military wrestles with penalties for those who refuse to get COVID vaccine
Video
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated