WATCH: Neal Brown previews road matchup with TCU

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- The West Virginia Public Service Commission is scheduled to hold multiple public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate hikes for providing water and sewer service.

WV American Water requested water rates and charges increase by 26.1 percent annually. According to the PSC, these increases will affect approximately 167,000 customers across 19 counties. Fayette, Mercer, Raleigh, and Summers counties are included in this list.