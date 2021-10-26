WATCH: Neal Brown previews tilt with Iowa State

(KTLA) -- Apple released iOS 15.1 for the iPhone on Monday and the software update brings several new features to the iPhone including the ability to add a digital vaccination card to Apple Wallet for fast access.

The feature is slightly better than previous solutions since it doesn't require a third-party app. Also, the vaccine card you add is digitally signed, which means other apps can verify its authenticity. This could come in handy, for instance, if an airline you're flying wants to verify your vaccination status instantly.