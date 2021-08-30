WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) -- The remnants of Ida are forecasted to pass through southern West Virginia Tuesday and Wednesday. Flooding, strong winds and power outages are all possible as the storm pushes in.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in place for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties from 2 p.m. Tuesday until midnight Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch will be in place for Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell and Pocahontas counties from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 2 p.m. Wednesday.