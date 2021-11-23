WATCH: Players look ahead to Kansas

HINTON, WV (WVNS) -- The Hinton Police Department is working to get drugs off the streets and the alleged dealers behind bars.

Following the November Grand Jury in Summers County, Bench Warrants were issued by the Summers County Circuit Court for 23 felony charges. This comes following recorded drugs purchased by K9 Patrolman J.C. Wheeler with the Hinton Police Department and with the assistance of Deputy J.S. Ward. Warrants were issued for nine people on charges of charges Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Throughout the week of November 21, 2021, officers found six of the accused and are still looking for three.