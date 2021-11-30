WATCH: Reed Sunahara reacts to WVU volleyball’s historic NCAA Tournament berth

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- West Virginia American Water (WVAW) announced on Monday, November 30, 2021, that they had completed the acquisition of Page-Kincaid Public Service District's water system.

WVAW began supplying water to customers of the Page-Kincaid water system in December of 2020. The sale of the water system today means former Page-Kincaid PSD customers will become full-time West Virginia American Water customers.