WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test

LANSING, WV (WVNS) -- Monday, Sept. 267, 2021, 5:10 p.m. UPDATE: An investigation was launched by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a fatal plane crash in Fayette County.

Nick Fletcher, Michael Taphouse and Wesley Farley all died in the accident. Fletcher and Taphouse were brothers-in-law. Fletcher was piloting the single-engine Beech C23, a plane he co-owned. Family members told our sister station, WAVY, he was an experienced pilot and had flown the plane several times. Federal records show he had flown the plane round-trip to Richmond just a week earlier.

TWO FAA inspectors were on the crash site Monday. Others are investigating off sight in Texas. Experts from the airframe manufacturer, including the engine manufacturer, will be assisting on scene.