Watch the 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special

Mountaineer football is back, and Gold and Blue Nation is previewing the 2020 football season in the Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale "Wolfman" Wolfley are breaking down the timeline from COVID-19 stopping stopping sports in March to the Big 12 decision to play football in the fall.

Anjelica and Nick welcome you into the program to discuss the timeline of events from the abrupt stoppage of sports in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Big 12 decision to carry on with playing football in the fall. They will also discuss the 2020 football schedule for the Mountaineers. All this and more in the 'Eer to 'Eer segment:

Tony Caridi and Coach Neal Brown join the program to discuss the changes in preparing for the 2020 football season. Hear Brown discuss how the team is preparing during these uncertain times, and what to expect from newcomers this season. Hear Coach Brown and Tony's discussions in the Coaches Corner:

COVID-19 has enforced new, strict protocols across Universities across the nation. WVU President E. Gordon Gee, and Vice President and Executive Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh give their thoughts on how students can remain safe during the pandemic while returning to WVU. Marsh discusses how outbreaks of COVID-19 outside the university can impact the result of continuing the football season:

WVU Senior Associate Athletic Director, Matt Well joins the Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special to discuss the decision made by WVU Athletics to prohibit fan attendance for the Sept.5th home opener against Eastern Kentucky University. Wells touches on how the athletic department is monitoring outbreaks to make a decision for fan attendance for the Oct. 3rd contest against Baylor Wells will also discuss ticket options for refunds for season ticket holders:

The WVU Athletic Department recently announced the formation of the Division, Equity and Inclusion Committee for WVU Athletics. The DEI committee chairwoman and WVU Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Enhancement, Tangela Cheatham chats with Nick on the formation of the committee. Cheatham will also discuss their initiative of giving student-athletes the opportunity to raise their voice against injustice. Cheatham will also touch on the Mountaineers United Walk held last month for student-athletes, coaches and athletic department employees:

Dale "Wolfman" Wolfley is back to bring you his enthusiastic analysis in the Wolf's Den. Wolfman will breakdown the offense for the Mountaineers, and who to look out for on the WVU offensive line:

Nick and Anjelica will take a look at the Big 12 preseason poll. The Mountaineers land at No. 8 for the second year in a row. Anjelica and Nick will also highlight the preseason honors for Darius Stills including All-Big 12 First Team and multiple watchlists for awards:

As part of the WVU Athletics' Climbing Higher Campaign, WVU football received a brand new, state-of-the-art locker room. Anjelica and Nick will give their keys to the preseason: