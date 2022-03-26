Nikki Izzo-Brown has won plenty of trophies for WVU as the women’s soccer coach. Now, she just added one for Gold and Blue Nation.

“The House that Nikki Built,” GBN’s documentary chronicling the legendary coach’s 25 years since bringing the program on campus, was named the best multi-platform story in the Virginias by the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters on Saturday. The award was one of two won by GBN and WBOY, which was jointly named the small market Outstanding Sports Operation in the Virginias by the VAPB.

Jamie Green produced the feature, which originally aired in August 2021 before her program’s 26th campaign.