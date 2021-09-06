WATCH: The Wolf’s Den with special guest Don Nehlen (FULL INTERVIEW)

(NEXSTAR) – It's something that makes COVID-19 especially scary: Even people who only get mild sickness, and don't need to be hospitalized, report feeling side effects and symptoms long after they're free of the virus.

Long COVID, as it's being called, is still being studied in real time, but research so far suggests about 1 in 3 adults who get coronavirus have symptoms that last more than two weeks. A study out of the UK found 25% of people between 35 and 69 years old still had symptoms five weeks after diagnosis. If you are hospitalized, you're far more likely to have COVID symptoms months after you're released. (A study out of Italy found 87% of people hospitalized were still struggling two months after release.)