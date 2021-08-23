WATCH: Tyler Sumpter becomes third walk-on to earn scholarship this fall

Kicker Tyler Sumpter followed Neal Brown from Troy to West Virginia, starting his career as a walk-on in 2020. Now, he’s officially a Mountaineer on scholarship.

WVU football announced the scholarship addition on Monday with a unique video, spoofing the Hoover, Alabama native’s own commitment video from 2016. In it, his dad, Chris, is seen kayaking down a river while daydreaming about various bills that need to be paid. Unlike in Tyler’s video, however, his wife, Tina, breaks the dream to say Neal Brown put their son on scholarship.

🚨 SCHOLARSHIP ALERT 🚨



An iconic commitment video turned into a special announcement. 🤣 Congratulations, @SumpterTyler!#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/wlTwiOWuur — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 23, 2021

Sumpter is back as a sixth-year player due to his extra year of eligibility from COVID-19. He was a breakout punter in 2020, ranking fourth in the Big 12 at an average of 40.5 yards per kick. He placed a total of 18 punts inside the 20 yard line as a senior, including one punt that was downed at the one yard line against Kansas. He also made a field goal against Army in the Liberty Bowl for 31 yards.

Sumpter came to West Virginia after a decorated career at Troy. He earned two All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2018 and 2019 as a punter, while adding another in 2018 as a kicker. In total, Sumpter made 39 field goals and 46 PATs as a Trojan.

Sumpter follows safety Malachi Ruffin and wide receiver Graeson Malesevich as the third walk-on to receive a scholarship this preseason.