WATCH: WVU football assistants provide updates on spring practices

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The song behind one of the greatest traditions in college sports has turned 50.

John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was released on April 12, 1971. The WVU marching band began playing the song at home football games the following year, Denver himself played the tune in 1980 before the first game at Milan Puskar Stadium, and after every Mountaineer victory, athletes and fans alike join their voices in singing this ode to the Mountain State. Even during a pandemic, the latter has remained true.