WATCH: WVU players discuss new season, preparations for home opener

Redshirt sophomore James Gmiter has a new role away from the football field. West Virginia’s starting left guard recently became a father.

“It’s the best job I’ll ever had,” Gmiter said Tuesday during the team’s weekly media session.

But on the field, Gmiter said he and his teammates on the offensive line are focused on improving the Mountaineer ground game, which was one of the worst in the nation last season.

On the other side of the ball, redshirt senior Sean Mahone discussed his changing role as one of the most experienced players on the West Virginia roster. He also noted that it’ll be an adjustment to play home games with no fans in the stands:

Starting linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo also discussed why he legally changed his last name:

The Mountaineers open the season Saturday at home against Eastern Kentucky.