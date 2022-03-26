WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — WBOY has been recognized by the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters as the Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias for 2021.

WBOY placed first in this category in the TV II/Small Market division Saturday at the association’s annual luncheon.

The award recognizes the combined efforts of Gold and Blue Nation, which produces exclusive programming covering WVU Athletics, and the 12 SportsZone, which covers high school and Division II teams throughout north central West Virginia.

Gold and Blue Nation is led by Executive Producer Nick Farrell, features daily TV reporting from Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker, daily digital reporting from Sam Coniglio and production oversight from Jamie Green. Abbie Backenstoe is the Sports Director at WBOY and has anchored sportscasts for the station since 2019.

In addition, Green earned first place in the Best Multi-Platform Story category for “The House That Nikki Built,” which chronicles two and half successful decades of women’s soccer at WVU under head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. This submission included the full documentary, which debuted at GoldAndBlueNation.com last August, along with Mountaineer Minutes and other material that promoted its premiere.

Farrell also placed second in the Best TV Sports Anchor category. Farrell, who has won multiple awards from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, oversees the daily operation of Gold and Blue Nation and co-hosts Mountaineer GameDay.