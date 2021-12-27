We want YOU on the Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special!

Show your WVU fandom off to everyone in the Mountain State on Mountaineer GameDay

Gold and Blue Nation is coming at you from two corners of the country as we bring you a special edition of the most fun pregame show in West Virginia.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on both West Virginia Nexstar stations and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, the Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special will get WVU fans prepped for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Mountaineers and Minnesota — but we want you to make an appearance on the show.

To get on the final edition of MGD this football season, enter the Biggest Mountaineer Contest, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, for the chance to show off your WVU fandom to everyone in the Mountain State. Before you do that, though, be sure to fill out the Content License Agreement, which can be found here.

If you don’t make it this week, don’t fret! You could become a winner on a future edition of Mountaineer GameDay — so be sure to enter this week.