New West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick (11) analyzes the offense during practice on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Morgantown. (Photo Sam Coniglio)

Former West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick has received and accepted a rookie minicamp invitation from the Washington Commanders. McCormick performed for Washington during an invite-only event in mid-April as part of the pre-NFL Draft process.

McCormick spent one season with the Mountaineers. He tallied 17 total tackles and defended two passes during his time with West Virginia. He appeared in 10 games with WVU.

Prior to coming to Morgantown, McCormick was a standout with James Madison.

McCormick, who played as a redshirt senior with the Mountaineers, is a native of Germantown, Maryland, located roughly 40 minutes from FedEx Field – the Commanders’ home stadium.

Rookie minicamps are slated to be held in early to mid-May, with dates varying from team to team.

McCormick’s WVU teammates Dante Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are also headed to the NFL. Stills was drafted in the 6th round by the Arizona Cardinals, and Ford-Wheaton signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.