West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

After missing out on their annual meeting in 2020, the West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners will square off once again to kick off each program’s respective conference schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about the Big 12 clash:

West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma game information

Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Kick time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: ABC

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Favorite: Oklahoma by 17 (via OddsShark consensus)

Series history: Oklahoma leads 10-2 since 1958

Last meeting: No. 5 Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

Matchup preview:

West Virginia has had trouble with the Sooners since joining the Big 12 in 2012, going winless against the six-time defending conference champions in that span. If their recent win over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech demonstrates anything, though, the Mountaineers aren’t worried about recent history.

WVU is coming off a spoiler win over the Hokies, knocking them right out of the rankings and earning the Black Diamond Trophy for the first time since 2004. They will look to do the same against the fourth-ranked Sooners, but this week’s contest will be notably tougher.

Led by Heisman candidate quarterback Spencer Rattler, the Sooners have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. OU returns running back Kennedy Brooks to its backfield this year after he opted to sit out the 2020 season, and he is well on his way to his third 1,000-yard rushing season after just three games. WVU will get its first look at the Sooners’ quick receiving corps, which is headlined by sophomores Marvin Mims and Jadon Haselwood.

The biggest challenge for Oklahoma will be the Mountaineer defense, which fought tooth-and-nail to hold on for the victory over the Hokies on Saturday. Linebacker Jared Bartlett and safety Alonzo Addae both earned national honors for their performances, but they are far from the only guys on that unit that are showing out — according to his head coach, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor has been playing at a high level, eating blocks but still fighting through for 14 total tackles and a sack in three games.