West Virginia at Texas Tech: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more

West Virginia football will be back in action Saturday when they hit the road to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 Conference clash.

The Mountaineers are looking to earn their third straight victory after taking Kansas apart at home, while Texas Tech is on the hunt for their first conference win of the season.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: WatchESPN

Who’s favored: West Virginia opened as 3-point favorites to Texas Tech, with the consensus spread sitting at 3.5 points in favor of WVU.

Last year: Texas Tech earned the victory on a wet day in Morgantown, 38-17. The Red Raiders dominated the first half, getting out to a 28-3 lead. West Virginia made up a touchdown off a trick play to get their score into double-digits, but it was not enough to catch up to quarterback Jett Duffy and the TTU offense. Mountaineer fans also got their first look at Jarret Doege, who would ultimately score his first touchdown in Gold and Blue off a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tony Mathis.

Uniform combinations: Both teams are still to unveil which color combinations they will wear on game day.

Game preview: Jarret Doege is heading home to Jones AT&T Stadium, but this time, he’ll be on the visitors’ sideline as the Mountaineers’ signal caller. He will hope to invigorate some explosiveness in the Mountaineer offense, which has mostly needed to rely on their new-and-improved run game. The Red Raiders, on the other hand, will be trotting out Henry Colombi for his first start at Texas Tech. He has a tall task ahead of him, as he will face WVU’s defense, which is currently top in the country.

