The new Icon Suite platform local exchange will support West Virginia student-athletes in their pursuit of name, image, and likeness opportunities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Mountaineer student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position West Virginia athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ​​alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.

The Icon Suite local exchange application software will greatly enhance the NIL experience for those involved in the West Virginia ecosystem. The software will connect local companies with student-athletes through a custom West Virginia marketplace, simultaneously simplifying the NIL administrative processes for Mountaineer athletics administrators tied to deal disclosure and compliance. Interested businesses and West Virginia supporters will be able to readily identify and engage with potential student-athlete partners through this compliant marketplace software.

Through the Icon Suite, West Virginia’s student-athletes have already benefitted from nearly $100,000 coming to them through the Icon Source NIL platform.

“The launch of the Icon Suite is yet another tool we are providing for our student-athletes to utilize Name, Image and Likeness. Additionally, the importance of reporting and disclosing an NIL deal through the Icon platform will not only be beneficial to our student-athletes, but also to their business partners and our department,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “WVU continues to support and encourage NIL opportunities. Powered by Icon Source, this partnership will help our student-athletes not only connect with potential dollars but track the drawing power of a Mountaineer student-athlete.”

Icon Suite is a full-service system that makes it easy for athletes to disclose NIL deals through the student login and allows compliance officers to access contracts and review analytics across demographic breakdowns and other key metrics in the compliance section. The West Virginia-branded gateway also services local businesses and alumni through the platform by providing access to athletes, as well as guidance, education, and facilitation of the athlete sponsorship process supported by Icon Source.

“The Icon Suite is exactly what we were looking for at WVU to offer a means for our student-athletes to secure NIL opportunities with brands and businesses,” WVU Chief Operating Officer Deputy Director Keli Zinn said. “Many thanks to Drew, Pace and the entire team at Icon Source for offering technology that’s easy to navigate and transparent for all parties involved in the world of Name, Image and Likeness.”

“Icon Source is thrilled to partner with West Virginia University and provide the Icon Suite for all Mountaineer student-athletes & the WVU athletic department. With one of the most passionate followings in all of college sports, a long history of athletic successes, and a supportive alumni community – we are excited to bring businesses and student-athletes together to capitalize in this new NIL era,” said Drew Butler, Executive Vice President of Collegiate at Icon Source.”

Icon Source has an established history of facilitating deals for professional and college athletes, handling all the administrative aspects of name, image, and likeness deal-making including contracts, tax documentation, and payment services to ensure successful connections for both brands and athletes.

“Icon Source exists to connect athletes and brands, and our new Icon Suite software takes that a step further on the collegiate level, removing the heavy lifting for those involved in student-athlete and local business partnerships,” said Chase Garrett, founder, and CEO of Icon Source. “From finding relevant student-athletes for an event or promotion to handling contracts, 1099’s, and payment services, Icon Suite alleviates the administrative duties and offers assistance along the way to ensure successful connections.”

For additional details on West Virginia’s new local exchange application, click here.

