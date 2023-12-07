MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of seven states filed a lawsuit against the NCAA that questions the association’s rules on transfer eligibility.

“The NCAA’s transfer policy, for far too long, has been flawed,” Morrisey said. “The Association has failed to maintain a consistent and defensible transfer rule. The connection between the Rule and academic well-being or athletic amateurism is tenuous at best and is outweighed by the harm it does to college athletes and consumers of college athletics.”

The coalition claims that the NCAA’s transfer rules violate Section 1 of the Sherman Act, which notes that “every contract, combination in the form of trust or otherwise, or conspiracy in restraint of trade or commerce among the several States…is declared to be illegal.”

The West Virginia Attorney General also called for a temporary restraining order on the enforcement of the NCAA’s transfer rules in a separate filing.

“Real issues are at stake here for the citizens of West Virginia, and they implicate my duties as the state’s chief antitrust officer,” he said. “The NCAA also failed to recognize the underlying issues involving RaeQuan and many other student athletes in similar situations—there’s no reason for the NCAA to deny this young man the ability to play the sport he loves and that helps him with his mental health.”

Morrisey’s involvement in this lawsuit stems from the NCAA’s decision to deny WVU guard RaeQuan Battle immediate eligibility for the 2023-24 season following his second transfer of schools. Morrisey previously wrote a letter to the governing body of college athletics, urging a reversal of its decision to deny Battle eligibility for the 2023-2024 season. The letter cited the NCAA Constitution, past rulings from the NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Relief, and Battle’s pre-collegiate background, among other things, as factors to why the NCAA should change its ruling on the matter.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia Clarksburg Division, and it can be read here.