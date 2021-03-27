West Virginia drops first game of double-header with Kansas

A pair of 4-run innings for Kansas was too much for West Virginia to overcome as the Mountaineers dropped the first game of a double-header with the Jayhawks, 9-2.

Kansas got the edge by playing with more offensive efficiency, racking up six hits with runners in scoring position. West Virginia was unable to get any offense going in the same situation.

The conclusion was not forgone, though. Matt McCormick poked a sac fly into the outfield to score Mikey Kluska in the fifth inning for the first run of the game. By that point, West Virginia had five hits to Kansas’s one as the Mountaineers held momentum.

WVU starter Adam Tulloch fizzled out in the sixth inning, starting the side off with a pair of hit batsmen to allow two runners. Nolan Metcalf and Skyler Messinger got Kansas’s first runs on the board with a pair of RBI hits, and the Jayhawks finished that one with four runs, all earned and credited to Tulloch.

Kansas went on to score five more runs over the seventh and eighth innings to effectively put the game out of reach for West Virginia. The Mountaineers did salvage another score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough to mount a rally.

Tulloch (0-2) earned his first loss of the season in 5.2 innings of work, giving up three hits and striking out eight. Zach Ottinger pulled relief duty in the sixth, while Ben Abernathy, Daniel Ouderkirk, Tyler Chadwick and Skyler Gonzalez all added pitches from the pen as well.

KU made it through this contest with two hurlers. Cole Larsen (4-1) got the win in eight innings, allowing eight hits and an earned run with six strikeouts. Daniel Hegarty closed out the ninth inning with two hits and an earned run.

The second leg of the double-header gets started at 6:20. WVU freshman lefty Ben Hampton (2-0, 1.04 ERA) will be on the mound to close out the series for the Mountaineers, squaring off against lefty Eli Davis (3-1, 2.90 ERA) for Kansas.