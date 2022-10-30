MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson racked up eight assists to lead WVU, while fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell notched seven assists.

Junior libero Skye Stokes tallied eight digs for West Virginia and contributed one service ace.

The Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big 12) fell to the Bears (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) in three sets.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 19 kills and 25 digs in the match.

The squad returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 5, when it returns to Morgantown to square off against Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Live streaming and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.