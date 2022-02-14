The Mountaineers put up their biggest halftime point total, but WVU's droughts let K-State in front

After a strong first half start by West Virginia, the Mountaineers closed out their road trip with a 78-73 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan on Monday.

WVU (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) scored its highest first half point total in over two months, notching 42 points as it took a five-point lead into the locker room. Markquis Nowell’s 14 second half points helped wake Kansas State (14-11, 6-7) up in the after the break, however, and the Wildcats the game right back in its favor for the victory.

“I’m proud of our guys today. I’ll tell you, I’m the worst loser in the world, but I’m proud of them today. I thought we competed, they could have given up several times, they didn’t. we missed some easy shots, we missed some key shots but we didn’t quit.”

K-State stormed back with the momentum of an 18-2 run that spanned seven minutes, giving the Wildcats the lead for the first time since the opening minute of play. Prior to that run, WVU had held the lead for just over 25 minutes of the 27 played.

The Wildcat guards were the biggest weapon for the hosts, with all four of K-State’s double-digit scorers playing in the backcourt. They were especially effective at the dribble drive, utlitizing it to get to the free throw line.

In total, Kansas State took 39 free throw attempts and made 31 of them. WVU was 20-of-24 from the line.

“I wouldn’t say it was nothing that we couldn’t guard, we just didn’t, and it kept happening,” said guard Kedrian Johnson. “They kept calling fouls, so we just had to live with that and try not to foul them while they were driving.”

WVU did earn two technical fouls in the contest. One was called against guard Malik Curry in the first half as part of a flagrant 1 call, then the second was a double technical against WVU’s Dimon Carrigan and KSU’s Selton Miguel as the game got physical.

Johnson was the only player to foul out, but not before he could score 15 points, grab five rebounds and dish four assists.

Nowell led the Wildcats with 21 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field. Mark Smith notced a double-double for K-State with 17 points and 10 boards.

Taz Sherman scored 23 points to lead WVU, while Isaiah Cottrell was the team’s third-leading scorer with 13 points, adding two three-pointers and a rebound. Cottrell started well offensively and flashed some major improvements in his post game, but missed his last four shot attempts as WVU hit a late slump.

“He’s getting better and he’s working at it. Those are…really the first power moves that he’s made that were successful,” Huggins said. “We knew he could shoot the ball from three…just when you haven’t played a lot of games at this level, sometimes you hurry things.”

WVU has now lost nine of its last 11 games as the Mountaineers continue their search for answers late in the season. The loss, in fact, slides them to last place in the Big 12 standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Despite the skid, Huggins has confidence in his team as WVU looks to piece together a resume for a postseason bid, especially after the fight they showed in Manhattan.

“I’m pleased with them. I think we’re going in the right direction,” Huggins said. “We’ve got what, six or seven more games here in the league, we just need to go do what we’re supposed to do.”

WVU next faces Kansas on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.