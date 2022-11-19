WVU libero Skye Stokes takes a dig against Kansas at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance of the season. Miller paces WVU on the campaign with 288 kills.

She was followed by fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell with seven kills. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also led West Virginia with 11 assists. Ell sits second on the team in kills with 282.

Senior defensive specialist Natalie Winter racked up seven digs to lead WVU. Winter’s seven digs mark a 2022 season-high for the Katy, Texas, native.

Freshmen middle blockers Tierney Jackson and Melanie McGann along with Ell put up four blocks apiece to top the Mountaineers. Jackson leads West Virginia on the season with 91 blocks, while McGann is right behind her with 80.

The Mountaineers (7-21, 0-15 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) in the third set. Additionally, West Virginia notched 27 kills and 33 digs in the match.

The squad returns to action for the regular season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 23, when it welcomes No. 1 Texas to the WVU Coliseum. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.



