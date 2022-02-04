West Virginia gymnastics’ meet at Arkansas canceled

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) -- According to American Electric Power, a power outage in the Beaver, WV, area has been reported starting at 2:58 p.m.

AEP's outage map shows that over 1,047 customers in the area have a power outage. Areas including Beaver and Grandview have been affected. The Beaver stoplight is currently out according to Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.