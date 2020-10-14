West Virginia men’s hoops to open season vs. Texas A&M in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

West Virginia men’s basketball’s season will officially tip off on Nov. 25 against Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Mountaineers and the Aggies will be part of an “elite” eight-team field consisting of Ohio State, Memphis, Creighton, Utah, Dayton and Wichita State.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

It's the first day of practice for @WVUWBB, while @WVUHoops gets going tomorrow.



Basketball is right around the corner! 🏀 #HailWV pic.twitter.com/f2C2GzBOFI — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) October 14, 2020

West Virginia’s clash with Texas A&M will start the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic off at 2 p.m. ET, followed by three additional games throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Another four games will be played on Nov. 26, with the event’s finals occurring on Nov. 27.

Each team will be staying in a controlled environment for their entire trip to Sioux Falls, and they will be tested regularly upon arrival.

Tickets for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic go on sale on Nov. 1, however there will be a limited amount. All spectators will be required to wear masks, which will be available for free at the door.

For fans that can’t make the trip, all contests will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.

“This is going to be an epic three days of basketball, and we are excited to help bring some of the most prominent teams in college basketball to Sioux Falls,” said Lennie Foree, marketing director of Bad Boy Mowers. “It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition to kick the college basketball season off with a bang, and we’re so proud to be able to give fans a taste of hoops during the holiday week.”