West Virginia moves up to No. 2 in CRCA Poll

The West Virginia University rifle team moved up one spot to rank No. 2 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The weekly CRCA rankings are based on each team’s score from last weekend or the last score recorded if a team was idle last week.

Alaska-Fairbanks continued to rank No. 1 in this week’s poll, while TCU followed behind WVU and checked in at No. 3. Ole Miss and Murray State rounded out the top five and ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) continued to be fill out the latest rankings, as No. 7 Akron, No. 9 Navy and Nebraska, No. 12 Army, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 NC State and No. 16 Memphis all were featured in this week’s poll.

West Virginia concludes its fall season with a pair of contests at home this week. On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Mountaineers play host to Army in a solo meet. On Sunday, Nov. 14, WVU will hold a quad match against Air Force, Army and Ohio State. Both matches will be held at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building. Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, while Sunday’s quad match is set for 8 a.m.

