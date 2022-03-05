MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For just the third time in WVU history, the next Mountaineer Mascot will be a woman.

Mary Roush, a freshman advertising and public relations major, was named the 68th Mountaineer Mascot during the second half of WVU men’s basketball’s 70-64 win over TCU. The native of Mason, West Virginia, will succeed current mascot Colson Glover, who has held the title for the last two years.

“I want to cry. Genuinely, but tears of happiness and joy,” Roush said after receiving the musket from Glover. “I honestly, going into it, did not think I was going to win. I was just aiming for the alternate spot, so this is a legit dream come true.”

Roush will become one of the most recognizable ambassadors for WVU in this position, and is the first freshman to earn the title. She added that she’s excited to represent the state and university that she loves.

“Being able to travel this wonderful state that I’ve been privileged to see a lot of as a child, but there’s so much I haven’t been able to see yet, so being able to visit schools, meet people, that is what I’m most excited for,” Roush said. “Just meeting as many Mountaineers as I can.”

Roush, who also minors in sports communication, will become just the third woman to don the buckskins and coonskin cap, following in the footsteps of Natalie Tennant (1990-91) and Rebecca Durst (2009-10)

“That means more than I can even even know. I’ve always been passionate for equality and women getting equal representation,” she said. “As a woman, I’m representing half of this state of West Virginia and half of this university, so being able to finally put a female back in the buckskins means a whole lot.”

Roush is a recipient of the PROMISE Scholarship. She is a member of the Mountaineer Maniacs and Public Relations Student Society of America. She also interns with WVU Athletics Video.

Roush will officially take over the role April 22 when she receives the musket from Glover at the “Passing of the Rifle” ceremony.