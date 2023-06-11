MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, and certainly not expected to tie a program record of 40 wins, West Virginia had a truly special season on the diamond this spring.

In Randy Mazey’s mind, his team overachieved in 2023. It’s not that he doesn’t expect his team to reach the NCAA Tournament. But as he explained shortly after being eliminated from the postseason in early June, the way they reached the national tournament for the third time in six years was not via the straightest path.

“The Sunday starter, the Tuesday starter, we’ve tried so many different guys,” said Mazey. “Some guys had flashes of brilliance, and earned some starts in those roles. And some guys didn’t.”

Veteran pitchers Ben Hampton and Blaine Traxel held onto the Friday and Saturday starting roles all season long. They made 31 starts and pitched to a 12-9 record, providing stability and guidance to a young pitching staff.

The other 29 starts were all made by underclassmen. More than half of those starts were awarded to a trio of true freshmen in Carson Estridge, Robby Porco, and Gavin Van Kempen.

“That’s why I say we really overachieved this year,” said Mazey. “To go into this season when your Friday starter and your Saturday starter both throw 84 miles per hour, and you don’t really know who your Sunday guy is and who your midweek guy is, but to just keep winning and winning and winning and winning like we did, is the reason I say we overachieved this year instead of underachieved.”

In total, 13 underclassmen pitchers made 129 appearances on the mound, pitched 271 1/3 innings, made 29 starts, and earned 21 victories and four saves for WVU this season. Many of them shined at different moments.

Porco pieced together one of the most dominant starts of the season on April 9, when he fanned a dozen Kansas batters to help WVU avoid being swept. He also silenced a nationally-ranked Maryland lineup in his first-ever start. Estridge struck out seven Pitt Panther hitters over four innings in early May during just the third start of his young career. Aidan Major produced arguably the best relief performance of the season by a WVU pitcher on June 3, when he sat down eight Ball State hitters across five scoreless innings to help the Mountaineers stave off elimination in the NCAA Tournament. Those eight strikeouts tied a career-high he had previously tied in an earlier relief outing against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The young arms certainly did their part.

Five freshman arms stood out all season long. The combination of Estridge, Porco, Van Kempen, Yehl, and David Hagaman combined for the following stat line in their first full season of college baseball:

Seventy-eight appearances, 17 starts, 12-3 record, 154 1/3 innings pitched, 4.65 ERA, 159 strikeouts, 1.9:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Those are really good contributions from some first-year arms getting their first tastes of a highly competitive Big 12 Conference schedule. WVU won the first six games started by these freshmen and finished the year 14-3 in games they started.

“It was good that we got a lot of those freshmen in there. Maxx Yehl, and Porco and those guys,” added Mazey. “That’s going to be tremendous experience for them — Van Kempen (too) — in the future, to go through this atmosphere and experience it.”

Even with all the young arms, West Virginia’s pitching staff possessed the second-best ERA, second-fewest walks allowed, and third-best opposing batting average in the Big 12.

Mazey and his staff currently know of five arms that are not returning for next season: Hampton, Chris Sleeper, and Michael Kilker, who transferred, and Traxel and Kevin Dowdell, who are out of collegiate eligibility. The team may lose closer Carlson Reed to the MLB Draft next month, though that remains to be seen.

The rest of the pitching staff is expected to return in 2024. WVU is slated to add seven pitchers as part of this year’s recruiting class. The two highest-rated recruits are both pitchers. Right-hander Chase Meyer out of Lincolnton, North Carolina, can reportedly reach 94 miles per hour and has a wipeout slider to go along with it. Fellow West Virginia commit John Glasscock can also reportedly get into the low 90s with his heater.

Meyer, Glasscock, and the other incoming arms will enter a young but experienced pitching staff that may have overachieved this season, but now has the blueprint for what it takes to win at this level.