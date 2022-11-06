MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown.

West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC) finished the event just four points behind No. 3 TCU, who won the inaugural Fall Classic with a score of 4737. The Mountaineers shot a match-high 2382 in air rifle to reach its aggregate score of 4733. Of note, WVU’s combined total was good enough for the team’s highest score inside the Shell Building since the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range opened in the spring of 2018.

No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks finished in third place, with a score of 4725, and No. 1 Kentucky came in fourth after shooting a 4705.

Junior Tal Engler tallied a 598 in the air rifle relay to lead the team. Combined with her 590 in smallbore, she tied her career high in aggregate score, with an 1188. The Tzur Yigal, Israel, native’s air rifle and aggregate scores were good enough for No. 2 on their respective leaderboards.

Senior Mary Tucker tallied a 596 in air rifle, the second-best mark on the team and fifth-best mark in the match. She finished with an aggregate score of 1185 to finish sixth on the overall match leaderboard.

Junior Matt Sanchez and senior Akihito Shimizu both shot a 594 in air rifle, while senior Calista Smoyer checked in with a 593 to round out the top-five scorers for WVU in the discipline.

Behind Smoyer, fifth-year senior Verena Zaisberger finished day two with a 592, and junior Molly McGhin showed a score of 591. The trio of senior Malori Brown, junior Becca Lamb and sophomore Natalie Perrin checked in behind them and each scored a 589.

Freshman Visnu Pandian rounded out scoring for West Virginia, with a 582.

Next up, the Mountaineers embark on their final road trip of the fall semester, as they travel to West Point, New York, to square off against Army on Saturday, Nov. 12. The match is schedule for 9 a.m. ET, and will be held at the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center in West Point.