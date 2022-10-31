West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.

The Mountaineers retained the second-place spot in this week’s poll, after finishing second at the Big 12 Conference Championship. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe won the 6k with a time of 20:08.4, becoming the first Mountaineer to win the individual Big 12 title twice.

Georgetown continues to hold first in the Mid-Atlantic Region, while Penn State stays in third. The top five is rounded out by Villanova and Princeton.

In 2021, WVU ranked in the top two in three of the eight regional polls, appearing at the top in the region twice.