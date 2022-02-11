The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on a two-game road trip this weekend, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 12, as the Mountaineers get set to travel to No. 10/11 Baylor.

Tipoff against the Bears is set for 6 p.m. ET, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with John Morris, Jim Haller and Brooke Bednarz on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com, Sirius XM Channel 375 or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WZST-FM, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (11-10, 4-7 Big 12) is seeking its fourth win in the series against Baylor (18-5, 8-3 Big 12). BU leads the all-time series, 21-3. The Mountaineers’ last win against the Bears in Waco came on March 2, 2014, by a score of 71-69.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, then-No. 11 BU defeated WVU, 87-54, on Jan. 29, inside the WVU Coliseum. Junior forward Esmery Martinez tallied a team-high 13 points in the loss and also hauled in six rebounds to pace WVU on the glass.

Baylor has won eight of its last nine contests dating back to Jan. 16, when it defeated Kansas, 82-79, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Additionally, BU enters Saturday’s contest on a three-game win streak.

Last time out, the Bears defeated Kansas State, 95-50, on Feb. 9, in Waco. Senior guard Jordan Lewis led the BU scoring attack with 24 points, good for her third performance of 20 points or more this season. Senior center Queen Egbo paced Baylor on the boards by hauling in 16 rebounds.

The Bears’ 95 points against the Wildcats were a season high for the team. Additionally, of Baylor’s 35 made field goals in the game, 30 were credited with an assist.

BU continues to be led by senior forward NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging team bests in points (20.9) and rebounds (11.2) per game. Smith is one of four Bears averaging 10 or more points per contest this season.

Last time out, West Virginia suffered a 65-47 loss to Kansas on Feb. 9, in Morgantown. Freshman guard JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers’ scoring attack with a career-best 22 points, which led all scorers. Of note, 15 of those tallies came in the third quarter.

Over the last three games, Quinerly is leading WVU in total points (46), scoring average (15.3), 3-point field goal percentage (.571), field goals made (18) and steals (7).

Additionally, the Norfolk, Virginia, native is one of four Mountaineers averaging double figures in scoring during that stretch. She is joined by senior guard Madisen Smith (14.0), senior forward Kari Niblack (13.0) and fifth-year senior forward Ari Gray (11.0).

Niblack has served as WVU’s leading rebounder over the last three contests, hauling in 22 in that span while averaging 7.3 boards per game.